CC was guest speaker at todayâ€™s well attended lunch. Excellent 2 course meal just Â£5. CC spoke well on all things Trinity, referees and some possible dubious coaching tactics at other clubs and perhaps Trinityâ€™s players may need to play the the referee as the opposition do. He also spoke about ongoing talks with big dave, club are aware other clubs would like to take him, Dave does seem happy at Trinity, and the club are trying to do a three year deal with him. Ashurst is sure to play this Sunday, but a small doubt re Bill, as unable to train one of the days early this week.