I expect us to line up as:
Darnell
Jerry
Turner
I Senior
Uate
Gaskell
Frawley
English
Kruise
Seb
Mellor
Wardle
Bruno
Taai
OBrien
Matagi
Ollie Roberts
A decent team and SHOULD be good enough to come back with 2 points. Then a fresh start to our season next week for me against Wakefield and can push on in the right direction.
