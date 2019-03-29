I know this subject as been on here before i would like to point a few issues .As far as i am aware the game v Catalans is on Sun afternoon because the football team are at home on Sat!
When i was a season ticket holder a few years ago nearly every game was Fri night they always made sure the football team where away so the pitch would not be wrecked!. I think a big reason why crowds have shrunk this last few seasons is because of the chopping and changing of kick off days and times as well as upping the admission prices. i only found out a few days ago from a season ticket holder that the free car park what used to be park wherever you can and was usually packed as a admission price! This could be another reason. A few seasons ago the club did a deal where a family of 4 could have a car park pass, programme, 4 drinks and a pie each! for about £65. Why did the club get rid of this deal?
