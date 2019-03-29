Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons this Sunday at the DW Stadium in the Betfred Super League (K.O.3pm).
Last time the French side visited the DW Wigan picked up the two points, winning 25-20 in the final round of the regular season in 2018.
Among the travelling squad will be ex-Wiganer Sam Tomkins who, after winning the 2018 Grand Final last October, made the move to the South of France.
On facing Tomkins, Lam said earlier this week, “He’s a legend in this town and at this Club. He’s done some amazing things here and is respected very highly.
“He’s coming in different colours this time around so we will make him welcome with open arms and then do our part to make him feel like he’s part of the enemy.”
Injury News
Prop-forward Tony Clubb left the field injured last week with a knee injury and is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks.
Sam Powell continues his recovery from an ankle injury and is also suspected to return in 1-2 weeks.
Winger Liam Marshall remains out with a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Huddersfield 3 weeks ago.
Gab Hamlin is unavailable for selection due to illness.
Joe Greenwood will serve a one-match ban this week, while Taulima Tautai serves the third of his three-match ban this week.
Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.
