19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:10 pm
Ashton Bears
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons this Sunday at the DW Stadium in the Betfred Super League (K.O.3pm).
Last time the French side visited the DW Wigan picked up the two points, winning 25-20 in the final round of the regular season in 2018.
Among the travelling squad will be ex-Wiganer Sam Tomkins who, after winning the 2018 Grand Final last October, made the move to the South of France.
On facing Tomkins, Lam said earlier this week, “He’s a legend in this town and at this Club. He’s done some amazing things here and is respected very highly.
“He’s coming in different colours this time around so we will make him welcome with open arms and then do our part to make him feel like he’s part of the enemy.”
Injury News
Prop-forward Tony Clubb left the field injured last week with a knee injury and is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks.
Sam Powell continues his recovery from an ankle injury and is also suspected to return in 1-2 weeks.
Winger Liam Marshall remains out with a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Huddersfield 3 weeks ago.
Gab Hamlin is unavailable for selection due to illness.
Joe Greenwood will serve a one-match ban this week, while Taulima Tautai serves the third of his three-match ban this week.


Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:19 pm
RichieS
No mention of Morgan Escare...at all :roll:
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:20 pm
MadDogg
I'm not sure we have the forward pack to win this one, even if we were playing well. Greenwood, Hamlin, Farrell, Clubb and Tautai all being out is a lot to overcome. Catalans look far too big and strong up front.

We'll have to take some risks and throw it out wide to have a chance.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:20 pm
Rogues Gallery
That's a full pack missing!!
Clubb, Powell, Tautai,
Farrell, Greenwood
Hamlin.

Tough day expected.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:21 pm
NickyKiss
Tough to see us handling a strong pack with Bird and Moa added back in to it with us losing Greenwood, Clubb and Hamlin.

Amazingly they have ten start on the coupon!
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:22 pm
MadDogg
RichieS wrote:
No mention of Morgan Escare...at all :roll:


I'm not sure why people keep calling for Escare. The only position he can provide any quality in is fullback and he can't play there because we have a better one.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:23 pm
RichieS
MadDogg wrote:
I'm not sure why people keep calling for Escare. The only position he can provide any quality in is fullback and he can't play there because we have a better one.


I am not calling for him. I am insinuating that the rumours earlier in the week may prove true.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 12:40 pm
apollosghost
Could be another long afternoon, let's hope we can run around them because it doesn't look like we can go through them.
Re: 19 man squad for Catalans Sunday
Fri Mar 29, 2019 1:00 pm
NickyKiss
apollosghost wrote:
Could be another long afternoon, let's hope we can run around them because it doesn't look like we can go through them.


Correct, we’re going to need to chance our arm and throw the ball around.

