After last nights result (Leeds beating Cas) there are just 4 points separating 4th and 12th in the SL table !
Having got rid of the spectre of the middle 8's, this season is shaping up to be the tightest battle in SL history, both in terms of qualification for the play offs and for the wooden spoon.
The top 2 look well set but, for the rest of us it could be death or glory. Exciting times and the loop fixtures could be crucial.
2 points on Sunday will keep us fighting for a play off position but a reverse could have us looking over our shoulder.
It's still early days and plenty of points to play for and with both Hull sides facing difficult fixture, a win against Salford could have us moving up the table nicely.
Come on Trin !
