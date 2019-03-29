WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brett Dallas

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Brett Dallas

Post a reply
Brett Dallas
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 5:58 am
Posted by Porterjoh on Fri Mar 29, 2019 5:58 am
Porterjoh Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 2:55 pm
Posts: 34
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6862291/NRL-legend-1million-contract-caught-stealing-board-shorts.html

Sad to see. His Twitter suggests he's not a well man.
Re: Brett Dallas
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:01 am
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:01 am
JIMMY MAGNETS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 119th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003 9:13 pm
Posts: 2457
Location: SAT IN A PILE OF MAGNETS
Sad to see
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2018

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 & 2018

WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2018

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: Brett Dallas
Post Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:13 am
Posted by [Gareth] on Fri Mar 29, 2019 6:13 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 105th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 14082
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Just read this on twitter, sounds like he needs to ask for help
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Blueblood, Brick with eyes, Grimmy, hatty, jaws1, JIMMY MAGNETS, Porterjoh and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,865,9891,29277,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
TOMORROW 14:30
CC2019
THATTO HEATH
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)