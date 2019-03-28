WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Women on Sky

Women on Sky
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:44 pm
Posted by post on Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:44 pm
It seems like the RL commentary team are going the same was as football and crow barring a female rugby league player on the panel.

Now womenâ€™s rugby league is no better than the worst menâ€™s league so why have them on? I get football because it isnâ€™t a bad standard, but the RL is. What insight can a woman have whoâ€™s played a handful of games at a low standard have over a Superleague player or ex-player for that matter like say Lee Briers, Tommy Martyn, Leon Pryce, Lee Crooks, Garry Schofield etc.

Anyoneâ€™s else agree?

Please donâ€™t just call me a masogynist, come up with a factual response if you disagree.
Re: Women on Sky
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 8:02 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Thu Mar 28, 2019 8:02 pm
First of all you don't need to have played to a high standard to be knowledgeable and insightful about the game. I never played any higher than the Hull and District league but I am certain that I am more knowledgeable about the modern game than plenty of ex professionals.

Secondly, it's about the image we want to portray to viewers and sponsors. We need to appear more inclusive and forward thinking to appeal to a broader spectrum. It might seem like tokenism, but it is important to portray that image.

