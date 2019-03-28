It seems like the RL commentary team are going the same was as football and crow barring a female rugby league player on the panel.
Now womenâ€™s rugby league is no better than the worst menâ€™s league so why have them on? I get football because it isnâ€™t a bad standard, but the RL is. What insight can a woman have whoâ€™s played a handful of games at a low standard have over a Superleague player or ex-player for that matter like say Lee Briers, Tommy Martyn, Leon Pryce, Lee Crooks, Garry Schofield etc.
Anyoneâ€™s else agree?
Please donâ€™t just call me a masogynist, come up with a factual response if you disagree.
Now womenâ€™s rugby league is no better than the worst menâ€™s league so why have them on? I get football because it isnâ€™t a bad standard, but the RL is. What insight can a woman have whoâ€™s played a handful of games at a low standard have over a Superleague player or ex-player for that matter like say Lee Briers, Tommy Martyn, Leon Pryce, Lee Crooks, Garry Schofield etc.
Anyoneâ€™s else agree?
Please donâ€™t just call me a masogynist, come up with a factual response if you disagree.