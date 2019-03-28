How many on here watch this show on Freesport channel (SKY 422).
For those who have not seen it there are some above average, and intelligent discussions about our game mainly involving journalists and officials .
Last week there was a lengthy and quite informative talk by Head of Referees, Steve Ganson, that I found interesting.
The show is shown at various times on an evening and for those RL fans that haven't seen it I would recommend a viewing.
