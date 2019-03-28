WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League BackChat

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Rugby League BackChat

Post a reply
Rugby League BackChat
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:30 pm
Posted by Redscat on Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:30 pm
Redscat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 85th / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 1179
How many on here watch this show on Freesport channel (SKY 422).
For those who have not seen it there are some above average, and intelligent discussions about our game mainly involving journalists and officials .
Last week there was a lengthy and quite informative talk by Head of Referees, Steve Ganson, that I found interesting.
The show is shown at various times on an evening and for those RL fans that haven't seen it I would recommend a viewing.
Re: Rugby League BackChat
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:58 pm
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Thu Mar 28, 2019 7:58 pm
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 121st / 77,512
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 72
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
Redscat wrote:
How many on here watch this show on Freesport channel (SKY 422).
For those who have not seen it there are some above average, and intelligent discussions about our game mainly involving journalists and officials .
Last week there was a lengthy and quite informative talk by Head of Referees, Steve Ganson, that I found interesting.
The show is shown at various times on an evening and for those RL fans that haven't seen it I would recommend a viewing.


I usually watch this on my IPad from saturday morning. I have found this program worth listening to, and without the adverts. The program is on the total rl site.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: basher11, cocker, dboy, Deeencee, Dunkirk Spirit, Egg Banjo, got there, huddiepuddies, Little willy, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, wakefieldwall, Willzay, wotsupcas and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,865,7641,71977,5124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
BRISBANE
24-25
ST GEORGE
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
4-0
CASTLEFORD
Hurrell Try
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
TOMORROW 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)