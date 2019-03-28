WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swift action

Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 3:49 pm
Posted by Manuel on Thu Mar 28, 2019 3:49 pm
Manuel
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Possible Swift action according to the pizza delivery man's brothers wife, or not as the case may be!
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:01 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:01 pm
wakeytrin
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Manuel wrote:
?
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:03 pm
Posted by Manuel on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:03 pm
Manuel
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Adam
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:05 pm
Posted by snowie on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:05 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
?


https://www.saintsrlfc.com/teams/first-team/adam-swift/
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:14 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:14 pm
wakeytrin
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
snowie wrote:
Thanks.
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:32 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:32 pm
little wayne69
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Only talking about him this morning, would be a tidy bit of work for the club if they could get him for the season, assuming funds were available.
Re: Swift action
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:41 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Thu Mar 28, 2019 4:41 pm
GIANTSRL
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
why not promote someone from the reserves? otherwise whats the point in running a reserve team
