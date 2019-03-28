WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans to blame for Shaun Edwards debacle

Posted by Jimmythecuckoo on Thu Mar 28, 2019 2:59 pm
League Express is reporting that Rich Hunswicks, the Catalans head of performance could be the sticking point in Shaun Edwards return to Wigan for next season.

They report Hunswicks contract end at the culmination of this season (so Rodney Howe will be back!) and he is keen to move home from the South of France.

However, despite Edwards saying he wanted him alongside him at the DW, Wigan haven't yet contacted Rich.

Lots of ifs, buts and maybes, but I definitely blame Steve McNamara.


:wink:

