Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 10:47 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Thu Mar 28, 2019 10:47 am
Doesn't look good, left the field.
Re: Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 10:56 am
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Mar 28, 2019 10:56 am
get it operated on...sort it out properly and then he'll be ready for next year...hopefully!
Re: Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:05 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:05 am
It's the right one, which he's done before. Hope there's no more repeats for him in the future.
Re: Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:28 am
Posted by chris2925 on Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:28 am
He had surgery during the last off season on the same shoulder. :-(
Re: Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:37 am
Posted by CW8 on Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:37 am
Gutted for him, it was reconstructed last year so very bad luck. Maybe it means he will be fresh for us next year but he will be gutted if that's his nrl career finished early, I feel for him. I suppose they won't know how bad it is yet though.
Re: Widdop does his shoulder
Post Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:58 am
Posted by ninearches on Thu Mar 28, 2019 11:58 am
As good as he may be he is no good sat in the stands while we pay for his costly rehabilitation.
If he is finished he is finished.

