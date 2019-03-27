WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Threequarters !!

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Threequarters !!

Post a reply
Threequarters !!
Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:02 pm
Posted by kirkhall on Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:02 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 104th / 77,509
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1703
Location: Near Leyth
Having just watched the match at Bradford on Sunday once again our outside backs have been abysmal!
The amount of possession they squander is unreal, there doesn't appear to be any one of them capable of finishing or creating trys :( Cant remember when we last had 'backs' as inept as these?
Week after week they are turning over cheap possesion and, whilst we scored over point 40 points against Rochdale it should may more!
John Duffy needs to address their shortcomings because we are loosing to teams who are very ordinary.
Re: Threequarters !!
Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:25 pm
Posted by DETROITSOUL on Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:25 pm
DETROITSOUL User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 126th / 77,509
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 04, 2003 4:04 pm
Posts: 3835
Location: MOTHERSHIP ORBITING LEYTH
Thornley has been very good week in week out
Put a glide in yer stride a dip in your hip and follow me to LEYTH SPORTS VILLAGE and take a Rugby League trip with the Mighty CENTURIONS
We train on beans man Human beans"..........
Re: Threequarters !!
Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:30 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Wed Mar 27, 2019 12:30 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 156
Rep Position: 18th / 77,509
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12539
Location: blackpool tower circus
kirkhall wrote:
Having just watched the match at Bradford on Sunday once again our outside backs have been abysmal!
The amount of possession they squander is unreal, there doesn't appear to be any one of them capable of finishing or creating trys :( Cant remember when we last had 'backs' as inept as these?
Week after week they are turning over cheap possesion and, whilst we scored over point 40 points against Rochdale it should may more!
John Duffy needs to address their shortcomings because we are loosing to teams who are very ordinary.

Kirky, I have to agree, I’ve said from the start look at 2,3,4,and 5 , which one of these is capable of scoring 15 tries this season?
I do think it’s a bit to soon to judge Higginson though.Pownall would cause an argument in a room on his own, Thorniley has been very quiet up to now , and Marsh is bulky but not much else.
We have beaten the 2 weakest teams in the Comp recently,but where are we going to get other players from.?Duffy is a good Coach, even he apologised to the fans after Sunday’s game.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DETROITSOUL, Dudleyhill6, kirkhall, Leyther_Matt, reffy, robsnan and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,865,1891,71677,5094,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 08:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 29th Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 29th Mar 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)