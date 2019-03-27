Having just watched the match at Bradford on Sunday once again our outside backs have been abysmal!
The amount of possession they squander is unreal, there doesn't appear to be any one of them capable of finishing or creating trys Cant remember when we last had 'backs' as inept as these?
Week after week they are turning over cheap possesion and, whilst we scored over point 40 points against Rochdale it should may more!
John Duffy needs to address their shortcomings because we are loosing to teams who are very ordinary.
The amount of possession they squander is unreal, there doesn't appear to be any one of them capable of finishing or creating trys Cant remember when we last had 'backs' as inept as these?
Week after week they are turning over cheap possesion and, whilst we scored over point 40 points against Rochdale it should may more!
John Duffy needs to address their shortcomings because we are loosing to teams who are very ordinary.