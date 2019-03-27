WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 90s Signed Bradford Bulls ball

Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 10:38 am
Posted by g_balls on Wed Mar 27, 2019 10:38 am
Hello,

I am a Hull KR fan but also had a soft spot for the Bulls in the 90s when I was a child growing up. Someone my parents knew also knew Steve Mac at the time he was playing for the Bulls and managed to get me a signed ball from that era.

I came across it again whilst doing a clear out and have no use for it any more so I'm looking to sell it!

I thought I'd see if any of you Bulls fans would be interested before I put it on eBay.

If you would like any more details about it or to make me an offer please send me a PM.

Picture to follow, I'm creating this while at work so will get a photo of it tonight!

Thanks
East Hull Is Wonderful!

