Challenge Cup R4 - Keighley (A)

Challenge Cup R4 - Keighley (A)
Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 6:56 am
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Wed Mar 27, 2019 6:56 am
With the short trip to Cougar Park on Sunday, what would be your preferred team? Chisholm and Keyes are still expected to be out I think as are the obvious ones such as Hitchcox and Peltier. Iâ€™d like to see a side similar to this:

Ryan
Grant
Oakes
Gibson
Foggin-Johnston
Pickersgill
Milnes
Magrin
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Storton
Hallas

Flanagan
Wilson (if fit)
Hodgson
Wood/Foster

Maybe even Milton in at 13.
Re: Challenge Cup R4 - Keighley (A)
Post Wed Mar 27, 2019 7:46 am
Posted by herr rigsby on Wed Mar 27, 2019 7:46 am
I would rest Wildie, pretty key for us at the moment

