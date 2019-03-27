With the short trip to Cougar Park on Sunday, what would be your preferred team? Chisholm and Keyes are still expected to be out I think as are the obvious ones such as Hitchcox and Peltier. Iâ€™d like to see a side similar to this:
Ryan
Grant
Oakes
Gibson
Foggin-Johnston
Pickersgill
Milnes
Magrin
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Storton
Hallas
Flanagan
Wilson (if fit)
Hodgson
Wood/Foster
Maybe even Milton in at 13.
Ryan
Grant
Oakes
Gibson
Foggin-Johnston
Pickersgill
Milnes
Magrin
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Storton
Hallas
Flanagan
Wilson (if fit)
Hodgson
Wood/Foster
Maybe even Milton in at 13.