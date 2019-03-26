Interesting podcast on the BBC about marketing and whether we do enough as a sport or are we stuck in this â€˜northern rugby league bubbleâ€™. Itâ€™s more about experience these days than just what happens between the first and last whistle.
Me personally I think we donâ€™t do enough as a sport to promote our game, yes itâ€™s difficult with no investment but thereâ€™s clever ways to go about this than spend masses of money.
I know as a club itâ€™s difficult with the facilities we have to generate a more exciting match day experience than say a bigger club with more money and better facilities.
You only have to look at the likes of York who seem to be doing all the right things here.
Whether itâ€™s the match day experience or watching games through online apps, thereâ€™s definitely improvements that can be made.
Is the way Warrington titled the Wigan game as â€˜bad bloodâ€™ a good thing? Does this attract new spectators bring back those who have lost interest in the game?
No doubt people have different opinions on this however it would be good to see what we are Wakefield fans think?
