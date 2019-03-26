WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are we up for sale?

Are we up for sale?
Tue Mar 26, 2019 1:42 pm
MattyB
http://everythingrugbyleague.com/shaun- ... k.facebook


There are also rumours that the Wigan club is for sale, which adds another interesting dynamic to things.


Annus horriblis continues it would seem?
Re: Are we up for sale?
Tue Mar 26, 2019 1:50 pm
Pemps
That just reads like it's been written/lifted directly off here.
Re: Are we up for sale?
Tue Mar 26, 2019 1:54 pm
Angelus
Its an opinion piece written for clicks. Rumours from where, or from who? I wouldn't really give it the time of day. "But it also makes the whole of rugby league look shoddy" a bit of OTT hyperbole. I tend to agree with Pemps, it looks like its just a rant written on forums.
Re: Are we up for sale?
Tue Mar 26, 2019 1:56 pm
Ovavoo
Or even redvee.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan

"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire"

And neither would any Lancastrian.

