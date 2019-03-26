Sunday sees us visit Hunslet for hopefully the start of a good cup run, when did we last have one? Let's hope RM has learned the lesson of last season against Oldham and takes this game seriously. Hunslet have won four from four in the league with a points difference of plus 100. Those stats should guard against any complacency on our part. In saying that this is a game which could get our season on track and after a tight first quarter I think we will pull away to win by around 16 points. Up The Fax!