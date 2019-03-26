WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Up for the cup. Hunslet Hawks.

Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:34 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Sunday sees us visit Hunslet for hopefully the start of a good cup run, when did we last have one? Let's hope RM has learned the lesson of last season against Oldham and takes this game seriously. Hunslet have won four from four in the league with a points difference of plus 100. Those stats should guard against any complacency on our part. In saying that this is a game which could get our season on track and after a tight first quarter I think we will pull away to win by around 16 points. Up The Fax!
Re: Up for the cup. Hunslet Hawks.
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:53 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:53 pm
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
When does he ever learn lessons.....lose either of next 2 games and he should be gone.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, Binosh, Bubba, Hudd-Shay, SingaporeFax and 75 guests

