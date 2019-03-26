Next up - Huddersfield at home. Lots of positives to take from our most recent game Vs Hull and the players will be keen to right the wrongs (especially the 15-20 min blip after HT).
I think most Bronco fans will agree that this is our biggest game of the season so far. Huddersfield will be confident after defeating Hull KR last time out, albeit KR having a huge injury list and fielded a much weakened team.
Bookies have Huddersfield as slight favs.
