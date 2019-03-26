WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield

Huddersfield
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 11:48 am
Posted by twickbronc on Tue Mar 26, 2019 11:48 am
twickbronc
Next up - Huddersfield at home. Lots of positives to take from our most recent game Vs Hull and the players will be keen to right the wrongs (especially the 15-20 min blip after HT).

I think most Bronco fans will agree that this is our biggest game of the season so far. Huddersfield will be confident after defeating Hull KR last time out, albeit KR having a huge injury list and fielded a much weakened team.

Bookies have Huddersfield as slight favs.
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:09 pm
Posted by brian2 on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:09 pm
brian2
Agree, a crucial game. We do jsut need (just!) to cut out the going to sleep for 15 minute patches, we have shown we can defend and attack, so do both for 80mins and we can win!
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:23 pm
Posted by twickbronc on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:23 pm
Any injury news?
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:37 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:37 pm
cant call this game, expect it to be a close one.... we only named 18 players last week so are still struggling for players which has been the main reason for our poor start again! roberts got injured v kr so wont play. expect obrien to come back though this week which will help leeming on the hooking duties.. others wont be rushed back on that pitch.

more importantly we have our spine playing together regularly now... mcintosh, gaskell/frawley and leeming.

making my first trip down to this stadium!
Post Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by Exiled down south on Tue Mar 26, 2019 12:51 pm
Having watched Hudds beat Wigan I thought they looked strong. The KR result (KR injuries aside) didn't surprise me

We need to concentrate for 80 mins(first 20 in second half is our weak spot) contain any big forwards they have and we can beat them.

We are fit enough, have the strike, decent defence patterns.... its 80 mins we need to do it for and we can take the points.
