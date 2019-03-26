Hi all Trinity fans, is now the time for the club & or supporters club, or trust, to start a fund to raise capital to pay for a statue to commemorate Neil + the world's record points scorer. Fund raising takes a while & we are starting to know our ground home, however if we were ever to move the statue can be moved. Time is short now & I think it would be great for Neil to see it done & in place !
There needs to be some thought to location regarding several issues, mainly security on preventing theft from metal theiv's, prevention of bird fouling, size & height, is/would, high grade stainless steel be best regarding no corrosion, easy future cleaning ? -- location & security to also prevent graffiti ? Therefore, the status to be on a revolving platter base which turns out for match days etc but turns in for over night when no one is in/at the ground ? Neil's roll of honour could be on the reverse side cut into the stone/concrete, reverse side as well !
Any thoughts guys, by the way, up the Trin !
