Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Mar 25, 2019 9:49 pm
Another away day and always a tricky one this, a visit to farthest end of the M62 against opposition that have got themselves out of that losing streak and into the top 5. Which Warrington will turn up this week, the first half unstoppables or the second half stutterers...hopefully the former for the full eighty but you decide

Good luck

a) Crowd (KCOM Stadium Capacity 25,586):
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Leeds v Castleford
St Helens v Hull KR
London v Huddersfield
Wakefield v Salford
Wigan v Catalans
Posted by karetaker on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:42 pm
A:10,455
B:Hull 14-26 Wire
C:Charnley
D:9 mins
E:Ratchford
F:7
G:
Cas by 8
Saints by 16
Giants by 8
Wakefield by 6
Wigan by 10

