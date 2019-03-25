Just had a flyer and notification from my kids so school that I can attend the wolves game against london for a fiver and a pound for kids here in Appleton.
I see Richard Marshall, Bryson Goodwin and Blake Austin most days but why do we not push this in our local Schools ?
Warrington push the right buttons. Many others don't!
I will be there in my Leigh top but I must check my sanity,
