Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 5:27 pm
Posted by Snowy on Mon Mar 25, 2019 5:27 pm
IGNORE

Just had a flyer and notification from my kids so school that I can attend the wolves game against london for a fiver and a pound for kids here in Appleton.

I see Richard Marshall, Bryson Goodwin and Blake Austin most days but why do we not push this in our local Schools ?

Warrington push the right buttons. Many others don't!

I will be there in my Leigh top but I must check my sanity, :)
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

