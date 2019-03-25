Reputation Points: 77 Rep Position: 52nd / 77,507 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm Posts: 3657 Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
England elite performance squad:
L Gale, A Milner, J Trueman, L Watts (all Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Connor, J Shaul, S Taylor (all Hull FC), R Mulhern (Hull KR), S Ward, K Watkins (both Leeds), J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, J Roby, L Thompson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), T Johnstone, R Lyne (both Wakefield), J Charnley, D Clark, B Currie, C Hill, J Hughes, S Ratchford (all Warrington), O Gildart, J Greenwood, S O'Loughlin, G Williams (all Wigan).
Reputation Points: 17 Rep Position: 109th / 77,507 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm Posts: 341
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
England elite performance squad:
L Gale, A Milner, J Trueman, L Watts (all Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Connor, J Shaul, S Taylor (all Hull FC), R Mulhern (Hull KR), S Ward, K Watkins (both Leeds), J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, J Roby, L Thompson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), T Johnstone, R Lyne (both Wakefield), J Charnley, D Clark, B Currie, C Hill, J Hughes, S Ratchford (all Warrington), O Gildart, J Greenwood, S O'Loughlin, G Williams (all Wigan).
There are no NRL based players considered for the squad, so it looks like Mike`s chances of selection in the future are even more remote.
For him to be considered behind the likes of Robbie Mulhern is ridiculous. Hill, Walmsley & Thompson fair enough, all have been performing at a high standard for a number of years. I'd put him above Watts & Taylor but not sure if that's just my Wire bias - he's been our best prop in 2019.
Graham & Burgi still to come in to the squad, it's an area where we are very strong. Hill might have a fight on his hands for the GB Tour with Thompson, Walmsley, Graham and up to 3 Burgess brothers competing for a spot.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.