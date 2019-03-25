WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No place for Cooper in the England squad.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves No place for Cooper in the England squad.

Post a reply
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:17 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 77
Rep Position: 52nd / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3657
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
England elite performance squad:

L Gale, A Milner, J Trueman, L Watts (all Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Connor, J Shaul, S Taylor (all Hull FC), R Mulhern (Hull KR), S Ward, K Watkins (both Leeds), J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, J Roby, L Thompson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), T Johnstone, R Lyne (both Wakefield), J Charnley, D Clark, B Currie, C Hill, J Hughes, S Ratchford (all Warrington), O Gildart, J Greenwood, S O'Loughlin, G Williams (all Wigan).
Posted by Boss Hog on Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:36 pm
Boss Hog Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 109th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 341
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
England elite performance squad:

L Gale, A Milner, J Trueman, L Watts (all Castleford), S Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), J McGillvary (Huddersfield), J Connor, J Shaul, S Taylor (all Hull FC), R Mulhern (Hull KR), S Ward, K Watkins (both Leeds), J Lomax, T Makinson, M Percival, J Roby, L Thompson, A Walmsley (all St Helens), T Johnstone, R Lyne (both Wakefield), J Charnley, D Clark, B Currie, C Hill, J Hughes, S Ratchford (all Warrington), O Gildart, J Greenwood, S O'Loughlin, G Williams (all Wigan).


There are no NRL based players considered for the squad, so it looks like Mike`s chances of selection in the future are even more remote.
Posted by Gazwire on Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:39 pm
Gazwire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 43
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1742
Very surprising. For me he’s been our best forward.
Posted by Moe syslak on Mon Mar 25, 2019 3:50 pm
Moe syslak User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: 91st / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 868
Location: Springfield
Stevie ward???
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
Posted by matt_wire on Mon Mar 25, 2019 4:02 pm
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 114th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 479
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
Shame he’s not been rewarded, but it’s one less player risking an injury playing extra games. Wire first!
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Mar 25, 2019 4:06 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 285
Rep Position: 9th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 12522
Moe syslak wrote:
Stevie ward???

Hes a great forward. Dogged with injury but seemingly well behind him now.
once a wire always a wire
Posted by Alffi_7 on Mon Mar 25, 2019 4:33 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 48
Rep Position: 78th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1517
For him to be considered behind the likes of Robbie Mulhern is ridiculous. Hill, Walmsley & Thompson fair enough, all have been performing at a high standard for a number of years. I'd put him above Watts & Taylor but not sure if that's just my Wire bias - he's been our best prop in 2019.

Graham & Burgi still to come in to the squad, it's an area where we are very strong. Hill might have a fight on his hands for the GB Tour with Thompson, Walmsley, Graham and up to 3 Burgess brothers competing for a spot.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, bbfc00, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, chris2925, CW8, exeastender, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, HardWired, hull2524, Irish Wire, matt6169, matt_wire, OSWire1993, rubber duckie, Wire Weaver, wire-wire and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,864,5831,80577,5074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Mar 08:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
ST GEORGE
Thu 28th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 29th Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 29th Mar 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)