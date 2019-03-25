WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Greenwood banned - Clubb transferred

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Greenwood banned - Clubb transferred

Post a reply
Greenwood banned - Clubb transferred
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:27 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:27 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 112
Rep Position: 34th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30842
Didn't see that coming.
Big step down for Clubb. :lol:

https://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/disciplinary
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Greenwood banned - Clubb transferred
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:34 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:34 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 52
Rep Position: 74th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 80
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 6197
Intentionally stands on someone's ankle? Bit grubby that, doesn't seem like something Joe would do.

I'm assuming he can take EGP and can be available against Catalan.
Re: Greenwood banned - Clubb transferred
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:43 pm
Posted by Angelus on Mon Mar 25, 2019 2:43 pm
Angelus Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 123rd / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 111
Wigg'n wrote:
Intentionally stands on someone's ankle? Bit grubby that, doesn't seem like something Joe would do.

I'm assuming he can take EGP and can be available against Catalan.

EGP doesnt exist anymore. Hasnt done since the start of last year.

Looks like Ferres is after Westwoods disciplinary record.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Azul, Captain Hook, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, endoman, Grimmy, Guerrier, JIMMY MAGNETS, Jukesays, MadDogg, NickyKiss, P-J, Rogues Gallery, sergeant pepper, tugglesf78, warrior1872, Wigg'n and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,864,5361,86877,5074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Mar 08:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
ST GEORGE
Thu 28th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 29th Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 29th Mar 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)