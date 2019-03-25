according to one website these are out of contract come the end of this season
lawrence
matagi
mcintosh
mellor
smith
think its a given lawrence will resign.
mcintosh is a must to sign up long term, mellor too
dont think smiths face fits and matagi so far i dont see as better than any other props we have if not worse so sure theres better to be found overseas
so if we lose matagi and smith end of this season not much wriggle room in the cap for incomings. if any thing i think matagi will get another deal as woolford likes him
