WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OOC 2019

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk OOC 2019

Post a reply
OOC 2019
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 1:25 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon Mar 25, 2019 1:25 pm
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 85
Rep Position: 48th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 14958
Location: Huddersfield
according to one website these are out of contract come the end of this season

lawrence
matagi
mcintosh
mellor
smith

think its a given lawrence will resign.

mcintosh is a must to sign up long term, mellor too

dont think smiths face fits and matagi so far i dont see as better than any other props we have if not worse so sure theres better to be found overseas

so if we lose matagi and smith end of this season not much wriggle room in the cap for incomings. if any thing i think matagi will get another deal as woolford likes him
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jo Jumbuck, SpainesRoadFartown and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,864,5361,86877,5074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Mar 08:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
ST GEORGE
Thu 28th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 29th Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 29th Mar 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)