Mon Mar 25, 2019 12:18 pm
wrencat1873
This should be a belter.
Salford in decent form and both sides trying to get into the mix for a play off spot.
They play some attractive stuff and with Lui and Hastings, they have created problems for all of their opposition (apart from Leeds :oops: ) and they have been in some pretty close games.
Sunday is likely to be another very tight game with only the odd score separating the sides.
Evalds has also looked good at FB and offers a great option for them joining the line.

Could see the return of Randall and a couple of tries, as he managed on his Trinity debut against Salford would br great.

Come on Trin !

