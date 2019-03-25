WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Featherstone Lions (Away) - Challenge Cup - Sunday 31 March

Posted by Wanderer on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:47 am
It will have been a fortnight since the Dons suffered a disappointing league defeat in Cumbria and time to have worked on the lack of discipline highlighted subsequently by Richard Horne which resulted in the concession of 15 penalties.

A different kind of challenge this weekend and a short trip to Featherstone Rovers LD Nutrition Stadium (Post Office Road) to face amateurs Featherstone Lions.

With the likelihood that there will be no dual registration players in the squad, this fixture may offer trialists Stafanos Bastas and Lee Registe another opportunity to impress. It is also possible that Brad Foster may be available after recovering from an ankle injury picked up in the opening round league victory at Newcastle. Ryan Dixon who sustained a shoulder injury in the previous round of the Challenge Cup joins Brad England, Frankie Mariano and Brandon Wilkinson on the injured list.

Previous Round:
York Acorn 10 Featherstone Lions 20
Doncaster 38 Coventry Bears 16

Kick off is 14:00
Tickets - Adults £10
Concessions £5
Under 16s Free
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Mar 25, 2019 11:11 am
My brother raised a good question recently...how come neither Registe, Chrimes or Ogden played in the challenge cup for Mayfield?

