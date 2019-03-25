WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O.t. dj's

Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:17 am
sir adrian morley
sir adrian morley
Having a birthday bash in November for her indoors and I'm in need of a DJ..can any one recommende one and what they charge...I've not rang the club shop yet...
Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:25 am
ninearches
ninearches
A mate of mine ,Andy Lewis from Newton , does it but i don't know his charges. He also does a very good live group as well ,ideal for a party ,if you have the space. I can get you his phone number if you want.
Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:28 am
lefty goldblatt
lefty goldblatt
There's a Warrington fella called Chris Evans.

Heard he's a bit of a ****, though
Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:50 am
sir adrian morley
sir adrian morley
ninearches wrote:
A mate of mine ,Andy Lewis from Newton , does it but i don't know his charges. He also does a very good live group as well ,ideal for a party ,if you have the space. I can get you his phone number if you want.

Please mate...
Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:52 am
matt_wire
matt_wire
Clint Boon

