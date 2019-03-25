WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Toronto/Away Travel

Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:02 am
Posted by taxman on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:02 am
If only we could organise things on the field like we did off the field. What a big effort from everybody in promoting the game and the off field events on the day. Also rewarded with a crowed of 2090. Unfortunately the result on the field was disappointing especially in front of the Sky cameras. At times Toronto played exhibition rugby with slick passing moves and running the ball on the 6th tackle which created 3 tries. Our defence could not handle them. We were unlucky to play them on the day when everything clicked for them with hardly any errors after a not too convincing start to the season. It nearly paid off for us as the half time hooter sounded but Shaun Robinson could not hold onto the ball as it was whipped across the line.
In the voting for the Shay Lounge MOM Will Sharp came out top and gets the 3 points with second to our other winger Shaun Robinson. The final point went to Shane Grady who also picked up the sponsors MOM. Simon Grix got the Hitman award.
Will now ties in first place with Steve Tyrer on 6 points with Shaun closely following on 5.
Next Sunday sees a break in the league when we enter the Coral Challenge Cup at Hunslet. Ko off is 3.00pm and the supporters coach leaves the Shay at 1.00pm. Cost is £10 which includes a free raffle for a £10 discount off any future travel and juniors £5.
Phone me on 07714488080 to book. In Club 1873 Gordon Raistrick number 28 won the £25 voucher with the £20 voucher going to Alan Grant number 12.
The half time draw winning number yesterday for £249 was 0291.
