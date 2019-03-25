WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Rules

New Rules
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 9:44 am
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Mon Mar 25, 2019 9:44 am
The rules to combat time wasting certainly seem to have shortened the length of the game. I used to get home after a Thurs/Fri night game at 10.45, but now it's around 10.30. Mrs Winslade is delighted as she says I have now got time to empty the dishwasher and unblock the cats anal glands before turning in. But on the pitch it's all a bit weird as you watch the pack rush to the mark and loosely form a scrum........... then nothing happens as the shot clock ticks down to 2 seconds before play restarts. Claire, who stands near me in the South has started to bring her knitting to the games and click clacks the time away. Her dad Colin stares vacantly at the clock clearly practicing for a part in World War Z.


For me, I think the shot clock is a great idea, but do we need to modify the rules to prevent players running to the mark ? Alternatively we could penalise them for arriving more than say 10 seconds before time was up ?
Re: New Rules
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:07 am
Posted by ninearches on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:07 am
Perhaps the shot clock delays could be filled with "a word from our sponsors" .
I see it went off altogether at one stage of the Wigan game. I am afraid i just see it as another hollow gimmick. The RFL would be better simplifying the game as much as possible to take contentious issues away from the ref.

