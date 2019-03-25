The rules to combat time wasting certainly seem to have shortened the length of the game. I used to get home after a Thurs/Fri night game at 10.45, but now it's around 10.30. Mrs Winslade is delighted as she says I have now got time to empty the dishwasher and unblock the cats anal glands before turning in. But on the pitch it's all a bit weird as you watch the pack rush to the mark and loosely form a scrum........... then nothing happens as the shot clock ticks down to 2 seconds before play restarts. Claire, who stands near me in the South has started to bring her knitting to the games and click clacks the time away. Her dad Colin stares vacantly at the clock clearly practicing for a part in World War Z.
For me, I think the shot clock is a great idea, but do we need to modify the rules to prevent players running to the mark ? Alternatively we could penalise them for arriving more than say 10 seconds before time was up ?
For me, I think the shot clock is a great idea, but do we need to modify the rules to prevent players running to the mark ? Alternatively we could penalise them for arriving more than say 10 seconds before time was up ?