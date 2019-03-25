WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 8 League Table

Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 25, 2019 9:28 am
le penguin
A low scoring week this time round as nobody predicted Dewsbury to beat Fev, and only a few got the Barrow-Swinton and York-Sheffield results correct. This weekâ€™s winners were herr rigsby and charlie caroli, who both were within three minutes of the Bullsâ€™ opening try, and had one victory margin spot on. So turns out that charlie does know!

Bullseye still on top but bullinenemyland has closed the gap.

More tips after the cup game.

85 Bullseye
81 bullinenemyland
78 le penguin

73 alex 0604
73 broadybull87
72 rambull1967
71 paulwalker71
70 bull on a canary
69 DrFeelgood
68 Steel City Bull
67 Jimmy 4 Bradford
63 bringbackjimmy
63 kaybenbull
63 Bulls4
63 S0LLY86
62 Pumpetypump
61 herr rigsby
60 Johnbulls
59 Fr13daY
59 charlie caroli
58 Bent&Bongser
57 Bendybulls
56 Bull Mania
56 FevGrinder
56 tackler thommo
52 Nelson
46 RagingBull
45 jackmac452
44 Marvin Goolash
44 Bullnorthern
40 Scarey71
36 Ferocious Aardvark
35 roger daly
28 dddooommm
25 Pyrah123
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1

