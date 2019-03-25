WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2020-Who do we REALISTICALLY want?

2020-Who do we REALISTICALLY want?
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:57 am
Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:57 am
Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 4165
At this stage I'm more interested in who will be in charge in 2020.

Could Lam step up? Not had the best of starts but all this could be rectified if he turns the season around. Second issue with Lam; does he want the position long term? Even if he has a good 2019, doesn't mean he sees himself at Wigan long term.

So who else is suitable? I thought about Trent Barrett, but supposedly he's going to be offered a position in the NSW backroom staff.

Any shouts?
Re: 2020-Who do we REALISTICALLY want?
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:19 am
Posted by Orrell Lad on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:19 am
Orrell Lad User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 6029
Location: Champions Enclosure
I hope Lam turns it round but I’m not sure he’s planning to stay even if he does. Assuming he does go, we’re looking at 5 categories of coach.

Established British
Established Aussie
Up and coming British
Up and coming Aussie
Left-field appointment (yawnion coach)

Personally I think at this point the club should be looking to bring in a proven Australian. I’m not sure the likes of Watson and Chester could cut it at Wigan and Powell is one of those where I think he is a great fit for Cas but probably not Wigan. I wouldn’t be entirely against enquiring about Tony Smith and bring in a defensive coach to work with him. A mature respected head is needed IMO.
