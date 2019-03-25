I thought we were the better team first half and unlucky not to be winning, very poor second half with poor discipline and silly mistakes costing us big time. Without taking anything away from Bradford but we absolutely gifted them 3 tries from dropped balls or ridiculous passes.
I am sorry but without Ridyard we look a rudderless ship, lacking or executing ineffective attacking structures. Scott Murrell has proven time and time again that you do not need to be blessed with pace to impact a game.
Jonny Pownall needs a long hard look at himself. He may have been harshly penalised but at 12-12 it is unforgivable to be sent off again for mouthing off at the officials. Bradford got a foot hold on the game during his self enforced 10 min absence. i would drop him.
We have a bit of work to do, but with the greatest of respect Bradford are not a great side.
On the plus point, I thought Toby Adamson was superb as was Luke Douglas. My visits to Odsal also bring back fond memories of being amongst the 102,000 crammed into Odsal for the Challenge Cup replay in the early 50's. I went on a coach with my father departing from Abbey Lane, Westleigh.
They were the days
