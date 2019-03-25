WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford match

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Bradford match

Post a reply
Bradford match
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:45 am
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:45 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 79
Rep Position: 54th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2257
Location: In't Tap Room
I thought we were the better team first half and unlucky not to be winning, very poor second half with poor discipline and silly mistakes costing us big time. Without taking anything away from Bradford but we absolutely gifted them 3 tries from dropped balls or ridiculous passes.

I am sorry but without Ridyard we look a rudderless ship, lacking or executing ineffective attacking structures. Scott Murrell has proven time and time again that you do not need to be blessed with pace to impact a game.

Jonny Pownall needs a long hard look at himself. He may have been harshly penalised but at 12-12 it is unforgivable to be sent off again for mouthing off at the officials. Bradford got a foot hold on the game during his self enforced 10 min absence. i would drop him.

We have a bit of work to do, but with the greatest of respect Bradford are not a great side.

On the plus point, I thought Toby Adamson was superb as was Luke Douglas. My visits to Odsal also bring back fond memories of being amongst the 102,000 crammed into Odsal for the Challenge Cup replay in the early 50's. I went on a coach with my father departing from Abbey Lane, Westleigh.

They were the days
Re: Bradford match
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:55 am
Posted by bulls2487 on Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:55 am
bulls2487 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 114th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 24, 2014 11:56 am
Posts: 251
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I thought we were the better team first half and unlucky not to be winning, very poor second half with poor discipline and silly mistakes costing us big time. Without taking anything away from Bradford but we absolutely gifted them 3 tries from dropped balls or ridiculous passes.

I am sorry but without Ridyard we look a rudderless ship, lacking or executing ineffective attacking structures. Scott Murrell ha sproven time and time again that you do not need to be blessed with pace to impact a game.

Jonny Pownall needs a long hard look at himself. He may have been harshly penalised but at 12-12 it is unforgivable to be sent off again for mouthing off at the officials. Bradford got a foot hold on the game during his self enforced 10 min absence. i would drop him.

We have a bit of work to do, but with the greatest of respect Bradford are not a great side.

On the plus point, I thought Toby Adamson was superb as was Luke Douglas. My visits to Odsal also bring back fond memories of being amongst the 102,000 crammed into Odsal for the Challenge Cup replay in the early 50's. I went on a coach with my father departing from from Abbey Lane, Westleigh.

They were the days


I thought the Bulls defensive effort was what won us the game yesterday, thought Leigh looked good in 1st half.

As for Pownall he was sin-binned at Bulls a few times for mouthing off at a decision.

Think Bulls don't look too great at the moment due to injuries. Winger at FB today, Hooker in Halfs.2nd row starting at Hooker. Loose Forward playing Prop. In our 8 games this year we have had 5 different HB partnerships. All the above would affect attacking cohesion.
Re: Bradford match
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:10 am
Posted by Alan on Mon Mar 25, 2019 10:10 am
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 283
Rep Position: 10th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11537
Location: Back in Lancashire
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I thought we were the better team first half and unlucky not to be winning, very poor second half with poor discipline and silly mistakes costing us big time. Without taking anything away from Bradford but we absolutely gifted them 3 tries from dropped balls or ridiculous passes.

I am sorry but without Ridyard we look a rudderless ship, lacking or executing ineffective attacking structures. Scott Murrell has proven time and time again that you do not need to be blessed with pace to impact a game.

Jonny Pownall needs a long hard look at himself. He may have been harshly penalised but at 12-12 it is unforgivable to be sent off again for mouthing off at the officials. Bradford got a foot hold on the game during his self enforced 10 min absence. i would drop him.

We have a bit of work to do, but with the greatest of respect Bradford are not a great side.

On the plus point, I thought Toby Adamson was superb as was Luke Douglas. My visits to Odsal also bring back fond memories of being amongst the 102,000 crammed into Odsal for the Challenge Cup replay in the early 50's. I went on a coach with my father departing from Abbey Lane, Westleigh.

They were the days


I agree with all you say there Harold. (apart from being amongst the 102,000 back in the 30's - sorry, 50's! :wink: ) That game was there to be won, with the hard work apparently done in the first half, against the strong (and cold!!) wind. We never seemed to get going in that second 40 though, and then went to pieces. Looking at the 'highlights', Pownall didn't seem to be in touch, when catching the penalty kick, and may have been aggrieved at that, but his reaction was downright stupid. He has to learn! Incidentally, have a look at Ethan Ryan's try from dummy half, immediately afterwards. The ptb was, at most twelve inches from the touchline, and Ryan went round that short side. Did he really get the ball down, before going in touch? That said, the better team clearly won.

If I must criticise refs, it would be for the way they award a raft of penalties in one direction (ours in the first half) then the other direction (theirs early in the second half) and then back in the initial direction. (ours towards the end) Are they trying to create excitement, through pressure? Bradford reacted well, to those early decisions, and we didn't react well, to the second half decisions. There is a (simple) lesson to be learned there! :wink:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, glow, gunners guns13, smk, Ste100Centurions, Zulu01 and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,864,3531,77777,5074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 28th Mar 08:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
ST GEORGE
Thu 28th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 29th Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 29th Mar 08:55
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 29th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
HULL KR
Sat 30th Mar 04:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 30th Mar 06:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
Sat 30th Mar 08:35
NRL
PENRITH
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 30th Mar 13:00
CC2019
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)