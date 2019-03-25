WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gregg McNally

Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:39 am
Posted by Alan on Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:39 am
Did I hear that right over the PA, that yesterday's pre match raffle, raised over Â£1k for Gregg's wife? Brilliant effort! Well done Bulls, and everyone who contributed. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Post Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:40 am
Posted by Betsy Bulls on Mon Mar 25, 2019 8:40 am
Â£1037. Great effort by both sides

