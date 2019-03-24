WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 8

Posted by FoxyRhino on Sun Mar 24, 2019 9:07 pm
This week's results

Week 7
Wakefield 32 Warrington 34 - Warrington by 2
Castleford 12 St Helens 42 - St Helens by 30
Huddersfield 42 Hull KR 8 - Huddersfield by 34
Catalans 26 Leeds 22 - Catalans by 4
London 24 Hull FC 28 - Hull FC by 4
Salford 22 Wigan 30 - Wigan by 8

This week's scores
8 FoxyRhino
6 ALAW, Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Steamy
5 Biff Tannen, Bigdave1904, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, Frosties, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
4 BRK, Dozy, KingRoss11, Rotherhamrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, Tigertot
3 Dave1612, Finglas, JMT, Mattyhobson6, Rhino46, Southstander.com, Xykojen
2 Jamie101, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Ant1
0 Highbury Rhino

Overall table
37 FoxyRhino
36 ALAW, Rhinos_bish
35 Taxi4stevesmith
34 Biff Tannen, BRK, KingRoss11
33 Deanos Rhinos
32 John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris
31 Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back
30 Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino
29 Bigdave1904, Dozy, Finglas, Sarahgrhino
27 Clearwing, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Tigertot
26 Dave1612
25 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, JMT, LJ54, Mattyhobson6, Xykojen
24 Frosties, Rhino46
23 Loiner81
16 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)
Hull FC (HFC) v Warrington (WAR)
St Helens (STH) v Hull KR (HKR)
London (LON) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wakefield (WAK) v Salford (SAL)
Wigan (WIG) v Catalans (CAT)

Good luck
Posted by RHINO-MARK on Sun Mar 24, 2019 9:39 pm
CAS 26
WAR 2O
STH 24
LON 14
WAK 10
WIG 12
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

