WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh MOM

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Leigh MOM

Post a reply
Leigh MOM
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:22 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:22 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 79
Rep Position: th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 5475
Hard to pick out 3 players. Another great team performance.

1. Rhys Evans - outstanding. Great meters, great defence and a great try to finish off.

2. Matty Storton. - how good is this kid going to be? They just couldn't put him down.

3. Liam Kirk - best game I've seen him have. Running with real intent now.
Re: Leigh MOM
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:24 pm
Posted by dddooommm on Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:24 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 35
Rep Position: th / 77,507
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3415
Wildie
Evans
Kirk
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alex 0604, Betsy Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, dddooommm, DrFeelgood, feebleweasel, fifty50, Fr13daY, JohnQ, jumpers4stix, kaybenbull, le penguin, Mobull, mumbyisgod, OFFTHECUFF, paulwalker71, redeverready and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,864,1312,03277,5074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANTERBURY
16-36
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
34-6
NZ WARRIORS
 Full Time  
 CH1
WEST WALES
16-30
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
24-28
HULL FC
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
SALFORD
22-30
WIGAN WARRIORS
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
26-33
SWINTON LIONS
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
26-12
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
22-32
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
10-48
TORONTO
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
4-50
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
 CH
YORK
16-24
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH1
HUNSLET
44-10
COVENTRY BEARS
 Full Time  
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
24-22
CRUSADERS
 Full Time  
 CH1
OLDHAM
34-4
LONDON SKOLARS
 Full Time  
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
32-30
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)