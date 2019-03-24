Hard to pick out 3 players. Another great team performance.
1. Rhys Evans - outstanding. Great meters, great defence and a great try to finish off.
2. Matty Storton. - how good is this kid going to be? They just couldn't put him down.
3. Liam Kirk - best game I've seen him have. Running with real intent now.
