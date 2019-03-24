Can Furner survive? If we're not careful we will be well well adrift at the bottom by April.
Now I'm not saying what the right thing to do is because honestly I'm just dumbfounded by it all. But the club has some serious thinking to do... if Furner goes who the hell comes in? Will it unsettle Merrin and Hurrell? We cant continue to lose games though otherwise it's all over red rover.
