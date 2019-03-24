WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - If we lose Thursday

If we lose Thursday
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 5:55 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Sun Mar 24, 2019 5:55 pm
Can Furner survive? If we're not careful we will be well well adrift at the bottom by April.

Now I'm not saying what the right thing to do is because honestly I'm just dumbfounded by it all. But the club has some serious thinking to do... if Furner goes who the hell comes in? Will it unsettle Merrin and Hurrell? We cant continue to lose games though otherwise it's all over red rover.
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by Homer Simpson on Sun Mar 24, 2019 6:06 pm
Too many penalties. Thanks ferres for 10 minutes in the bin and can hurrell stop dropping the ball.
