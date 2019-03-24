Is this the turning point to better form or is it a false start?
It seems hard to argue that a win at in form Salford could not be down to anything but a good performance by Wigan.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Azul, bazdev, billys pineapple, Captain Hook, critch67, dave1612, dr_feelgood, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, Froggy, Fujiman, Hasbag, Itchy Arsenal, jaws1, Last Son of Wigan, Levrier, Mash Butty, MOUSE13, MR FRISK, rover 2000, Saint_Claire, Simmionis, SubjectNine, The_Enforcer, warrior1872, Wigg'n and 269 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,864,064
|1,626
|77,507
|4,559
|SET