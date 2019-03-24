It just smacks of typical Aussie arrogance that Fittler comes out with “just go and grab Trent Merrin” like its a sweety shop. Tell you what Brad, why dont you go grab some humility and wind your neck back in.
Love how the report ends with “Merrin signed with the club on a marquee contract, but has failed to live up to his billing. Leeds have just one win from their first seven games.”. Like its Merrins fault weve lost. Hes been one of our better players when playing in the correct position.
