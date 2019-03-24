WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - True or False

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com True or False

True or False
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:17 pm
Posted by Aldy on Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:17 pm
Aldy
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Jan 08, 2009 2:03 pm
Posts: 516
I wonder if there is any truth in this report

https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... 2c78262202
Re: True or False
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:27 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:27 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9567
Location: Leeds
It's obviously true. Burnt again, and if he goes mid season, then we're definitely f***ed.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: True or False
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:40 pm
Posted by Rhinoshaund III on Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:40 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 775
It just smacks of typical Aussie arrogance that Fittler comes out with “just go and grab Trent Merrin” like its a sweety shop. Tell you what Brad, why dont you go grab some humility and wind your neck back in.

Love how the report ends with “Merrin signed with the club on a marquee contract, but has failed to live up to his billing. Leeds have just one win from their first seven games.”. Like its Merrins fault weve lost. Hes been one of our better players when playing in the correct position.
Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1909–10, 1922–23, 1931–32, 1935–36, 1940–41, 1941–42, 1956–57, 1967–68, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1999, 2014, 2015
Superleague Champions 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Championship Winners 1960–61, 1968–69, 1971–72
World Club Champions 2005, 2008, 2012
Premiership Winners 1974–75, 1978–79
SL League Leaders 2004, 2009, 2015
Re: True or False
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:51 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Mar 24, 2019 2:51 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 9567
Location: Leeds
By the way, poor Tyson Frizell!
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

