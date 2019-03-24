With the mess the club finds itself in with no coach for next year, key players leaving and retirements of key players, does anybody think it would be a good idea to try bring in a trusted old head such as John Monie to do a bit of work off the field? I think the club could seriously do with somebody who knows what they are doing to have a look over the squad and help identify some realistic targets from the NRL. He could also run a watchful eye over Lam for a few weeks and report back on his performance as a coach and whether or not he is up to the job of staying on next year. This would also have the added benefit of bringing some much needed feel good factor back to the club in the wake of the Edwards disaster. Its obvious to me that the club needs a guiding hand off the field right now.