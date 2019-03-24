WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This mess

This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 11:44 am
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Mar 24, 2019 11:44 am
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back





Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 624
With the mess the club finds itself in with no coach for next year, key players leaving and retirements of key players, does anybody think it would be a good idea to try bring in a trusted old head such as John Monie to do a bit of work off the field? I think the club could seriously do with somebody who knows what they are doing to have a look over the squad and help identify some realistic targets from the NRL. He could also run a watchful eye over Lam for a few weeks and report back on his performance as a coach and whether or not he is up to the job of staying on next year. This would also have the added benefit of bringing some much needed feel good factor back to the club in the wake of the Edwards disaster. Its obvious to me that the club needs a guiding hand off the field right now.
Re: This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:00 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:00 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger





Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003 9:13 pm
Posts: 2451
Location: SAT IN A PILE OF MAGNETS
John Monie?? Clutching at straws you lad :lol: :lol:


WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2018

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 & 2018

WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2018

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:03 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:03 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member





Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22550
Location: WIGAN
I’d bring in Alex ‘f%*king’ Murphy to do the team talks.
Re: This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:06 pm
Posted by Pemps on Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:06 pm
Pemps
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor





Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm
Posts: 18432
Location: Usually on here
He's over 70 years old and hasn't been involved in RL for over 10 years.
What's Maurice Bamford up to these days?
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week

Got to say this is a top signing
Re: This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:08 pm
Posted by Cruncher on Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:08 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member





Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 14084
The only option I can see is to tell Lam that he's got it full-time if he can get us up the table. Not to the top (that's already gone), just out of the danger zone.

Edwards is clearly a non-starter. Even if he isn't, he should be.

But to try and bring someone else in now could be disastrous. Try doing that and telling Lammy that he still has to get the team out of trouble (so someone else can then take over). Good natured as he is, it's impossible to imagine him cooperating. Of course, he may not want the job - but if he does, he'll be newly motivated to make it count. And if that fails, then we'll have no option but to look elsewhere and Lammy won't be able to blame us.

I hear the OP's point about someone coming in as a kind of consultant - but I'm not sure that would make any difference at this stage, plus John Monie's in his 70s and has been out of the game for about 10 years.

I wouldn't worry about next year either. At present, it's all about surviving 2019.
Re: This mess
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:13 pm
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Sun Mar 24, 2019 12:13 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back





Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 721
Couldn't Billy Boston come in on a Wednesday afternoon
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, billys pineapple, Blueblood, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, EHW, endoman, Fatbelly, g4yyb, Google [Bot], Itchy Arsenal, JIMMY MAGNETS, KingRoss11, Last Son of Wigan, Mash Butty, NickyKiss, Phuzzy, ratticusfinch, Rogues Gallery, Saint_Claire, Smalls, Sweaty Betty's, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Whiffy Kipper, The_Enforcer and 185 guests

