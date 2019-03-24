WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widdop to come over early?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Widdop to come over early?

Post a reply
Widdop to come over early?
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 10:27 am
Posted by Oxford Exile on Sun Mar 24, 2019 10:27 am
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 32
Rep Position: th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3900
Location: Its in the name
Any weight to this or is it BS? Longbarn?
top flight since 1895
Re: Widdop to come over early?
Post Sun Mar 24, 2019 10:28 am
Posted by The Railwayman on Sun Mar 24, 2019 10:28 am
The Railwayman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 28
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 385
Would be nice

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hasbag, Oxford Exile, rubber duckie and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,863,9091,56477,5064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANTERBURY
16-36
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
34-6
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 11:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTRY BEARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
CRUSADERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)