WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best new Antipodean import to Super League in 2019

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Best new Antipodean import to Super League in 2019

Post a reply
Who is the best new Antipodean import to Super League who arrived in 2019?

1. Konrad Hurrell
0
No votes
2. Tuimoala Lolohea
0
No votes
3. Trent Merrin
0
No votes
4. Lachlan Coote
0
No votes
5. Kevin Naiqama
0
No votes
6. Samuel Kasiano
0
No votes
7. Akuila Uate
0
No votes
8. Blake Austin
0
No votes
9. Kane Linnett
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Mar 24, 2019 5:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 167
Rep Position: 16th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 6042
Location: Carcassonne, France
Who is the best Antipodean import to Super League who arrived in 2019?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,863,83981477,5064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 05:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 07:10
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 11:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTRY BEARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
CRUSADERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
NEWCASTLE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)