Match of the round: York City Knights v Sheffield Eagles.
Second best match of the round: Bradford Bulls v Leigh Centurions.
First off match Batley Bulldogs at home to Toulouse Olympique on a hillside stadium. After leading 12-10 at half time, Batley went down 12-38. Toulouse ran in seven tries to two. Assuming that Toronto beats Halifax on Sunday, Toronto will be in first place and Toulouse will be in second place in the Championship.
