Sat Mar 23, 2019 9:24 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Match of the round: York City Knights v Sheffield Eagles.

Second best match of the round: Bradford Bulls v Leigh Centurions.

First off match Batley Bulldogs at home to Toulouse Olympique on a hillside stadium. After leading 12-10 at half time, Batley went down 12-38. Toulouse ran in seven tries to two. Assuming that Toronto beats Halifax on Sunday, Toronto will be in first place and Toulouse will be in second place in the Championship.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

