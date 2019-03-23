WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)

Sat Mar 23, 2019 7:34 pm
Frosties.
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 62
Rep Position: 70th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8710
After castleford perfromance on Thursday Powell will have them up for this and it could be a messy night.
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 7:48 pm
KaeruJim
KaeruJim User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 117th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:27 am
Posts: 460
Frosties. wrote:
After castleford perfromance on Thursday Powell will have them up for this and it could be a messy night.

Yes but that's no excuse, we are desperate for points more than Cas are and we should be up for it too.

I think we'll win.
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:09 pm
Seth
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 46
Rep Position: 84th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: Meltham
Another defeat on the cards. Interested to see how quickly lolohea returns and if he sticks to dropping players regarding ferres. Worryingly the realisation of where tui is further shows how a team that's meant to be rebuilding is actually further away than last year.
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:15 pm
Towns88
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 69
Rep Position: 63rd / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 4008
A must win game for both sides.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:16 pm
KaeruJim
KaeruJim User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 117th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:27 am
Posts: 460
Seth wrote:
Another defeat on the cards. Interested to see how quickly lolohea returns and if he sticks to dropping players regarding ferres.

Actually I agree with dropping Ferres, he's been Golden Balls too long but gives stupid penalties away every freakin match.

Can't see Lolohea getting in when the side played better without him. Bench maybe?

We'll have picked up a knock or two today so fitness might have some bearing, short turnaround.

Cas won't stop playing against us so we are going to have to establish a lead and keep pushing.
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:22 pm
Seth
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 46
Rep Position: 84th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: Meltham
Wonder if they can start 'nailing those moments' like Furner has mentioned again in his press conference. Same comments every week and no improvement.
Re: SL RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:28 pm
Frosties.
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 62
Rep Position: 70th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8710
Expect to see Sutcliffe and Myler again next week judging by Furners comments in the press conference after today's game
Re: RD 8 | Castleford Tigers (H)
Sat Mar 23, 2019 8:31 pm
KaeruJim
KaeruJim User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 117th / 77,506
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:27 am
Posts: 460
Seth wrote:
Wonder if they can start 'nailing those moments' like Furner has mentioned again in his press conference. Same comments every week and no improvement.

Same players on the whole mate, good intentions and all that.
We could do with Crosby fit. Growing argument for McLelland in at half back.
We have to start getting runners around Merrin, where is Dwyer, Walker or the halves?

