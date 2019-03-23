Another defeat on the cards. Interested to see how quickly lolohea returns and if he sticks to dropping players regarding ferres. Worryingly the realisation of where tui is further shows how a team that's meant to be rebuilding is actually further away than last year.
Reputation Points: 13 Rep Position: 117th / 77,506 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Thu Oct 18, 2018 8:27 am Posts: 460
Seth wrote:
Wonder if they can start 'nailing those moments' like Furner has mentioned again in his press conference. Same comments every week and no improvement.
Same players on the whole mate, good intentions and all that. We could do with Crosby fit. Growing argument for McLelland in at half back. We have to start getting runners around Merrin, where is Dwyer, Walker or the halves?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.