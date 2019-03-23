Don't quote the Loon plz... Putting him and George the Horse fancier on ignore makes the site readable.
Craig HKR.
Hello everyone, just to clarify, Craig has attempted to lump me in with certain posters/trolls Adler etc who use this forum to raise issues in the hope of causing anger/contempt.
Firstly Craig seems to think I’m an old foe called George, if Craig would like to have a sporting wager on my real identity I’m happy to partake in a charitable wager any amount he chooses, proceeds to any local charity, with the administration verification of my identity proving he is correct/incorrect.
If you choose to ignore me, I have no problem with this, but please do not use underhand tactics for the reason, the truth will do, you’ve been challenged only when being derogatory regarding the team I support, and you have not been able to counter it.
Craig HKR.
Hello everyone, just to clarify, Craig has attempted to lump me in with certain posters/trolls Adler etc who use this forum to raise issues in the hope of causing anger/contempt.
Firstly Craig seems to think I’m an old foe called George, if Craig would like to have a sporting wager on my real identity I’m happy to partake in a charitable wager any amount he chooses, proceeds to any local charity, with the administration verification of my identity proving he is correct/incorrect.
If you choose to ignore me, I have no problem with this, but please do not use underhand tactics for the reason, the truth will do, you’ve been challenged only when being derogatory regarding the team I support, and you have not been able to counter it.