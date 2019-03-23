WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The big smoke

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk The big smoke

Post a reply
The big smoke
Post Sat Mar 23, 2019 7:26 am
Posted by jools on Sat Mar 23, 2019 7:26 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 70
Rep Position: 62nd / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 8785
Whoâ€™s going and whoâ€™s bringing a cowbell :lol:
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, jools, wigsey and 73 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,863,4221,30877,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 04:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
GOLD COAST
TODAY 06:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
TODAY 08:35
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 05:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)