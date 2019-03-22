WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for Salford Sunday.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com 19 man squad for Salford Sunday.

Post a reply
19 man squad for Salford Sunday.
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:17 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:17 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 114th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 1112
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils this Sunday (K.O. 3pm).
Last season Wigan comfortably beat Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium 12-40, but the Warriors will come up against a very different and difficult Salford challenge this time around.
Salford have started 2019 well, picking up three victories this campaign so far, this most eye catching being a 0-46 victory away to Catalans Dragons.
On facing Salford Head Coach Adrian Lam said earlier this week, “They had a fantastic win a few weeks ago over in Catalans and they have been playing really well. We’ve got to prepare to make sure that we are at our absolute best.
“We feel we have taken a step forward with our on-field attitude and the way that we’ve been training so I look forward to it.”
Injury news
After 11 months out with a knee injury (ACL), Joe Burgess returns for selection. Following a mouth injury sustained during the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago, Dom Manfredi also returns.
Sam Powell continues his recovery from a ankle injury picked up in the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago. He is expected to be side-lined for a further two weeks.
Liam Marshall remains on the road to recovery from a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Huddersfield.
Morgan Escare is unavailable for selection after pulling up in training earlier this week.
Prop-forward Taulima Tautai will serve the second of his three-match ban.
Wigan 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils
Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.
Re: 19 man squad for Salford Sunday.
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:58 pm
Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:58 pm
Last Son of Wigan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 52nd / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Dec 10, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 4158
Hardaker
Burgess Sarg Gilly Manfredi
Williams Sammut
Flower Tommy Naverrette
Greenwood Isa
Lockers
----------------
Bullock Clubb Hamlin Shorrocks

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, critch67, CuppaBrew, exiled Warrior, Fujiman, hatty, hengirl, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, jonh, Jukesays, keyrox, Last Son of Wigan, Levrier, Lord Byron, Rogues Gallery, Trainman, warrior1872 and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,863,1051,82277,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TODAY 08:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)