Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils this Sunday (K.O. 3pm).
Last season Wigan comfortably beat Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium 12-40, but the Warriors will come up against a very different and difficult Salford challenge this time around.
Salford have started 2019 well, picking up three victories this campaign so far, this most eye catching being a 0-46 victory away to Catalans Dragons.
On facing Salford Head Coach Adrian Lam said earlier this week, “They had a fantastic win a few weeks ago over in Catalans and they have been playing really well. We’ve got to prepare to make sure that we are at our absolute best.
“We feel we have taken a step forward with our on-field attitude and the way that we’ve been training so I look forward to it.”
Injury news
After 11 months out with a knee injury (ACL), Joe Burgess returns for selection. Following a mouth injury sustained during the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago, Dom Manfredi also returns.
Sam Powell continues his recovery from a ankle injury picked up in the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago. He is expected to be side-lined for a further two weeks.
Liam Marshall remains on the road to recovery from a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Huddersfield.
Morgan Escare is unavailable for selection after pulling up in training earlier this week.
Prop-forward Taulima Tautai will serve the second of his three-match ban.
Wigan 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils
Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.
Last season Wigan comfortably beat Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium 12-40, but the Warriors will come up against a very different and difficult Salford challenge this time around.
Salford have started 2019 well, picking up three victories this campaign so far, this most eye catching being a 0-46 victory away to Catalans Dragons.
On facing Salford Head Coach Adrian Lam said earlier this week, “They had a fantastic win a few weeks ago over in Catalans and they have been playing really well. We’ve got to prepare to make sure that we are at our absolute best.
“We feel we have taken a step forward with our on-field attitude and the way that we’ve been training so I look forward to it.”
Injury news
After 11 months out with a knee injury (ACL), Joe Burgess returns for selection. Following a mouth injury sustained during the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago, Dom Manfredi also returns.
Sam Powell continues his recovery from a ankle injury picked up in the defeat to Huddersfield two weeks ago. He is expected to be side-lined for a further two weeks.
Liam Marshall remains on the road to recovery from a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Huddersfield.
Morgan Escare is unavailable for selection after pulling up in training earlier this week.
Prop-forward Taulima Tautai will serve the second of his three-match ban.
Wigan 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils
Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.