Squad for London
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:07 pm
Posted by Ellam on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:07 pm
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2019-03-22-p ... ondon-trip
Re: Squad for London
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:13 pm
Posted by Ellam on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:13 pm
Shaul
Ratu
Tuimavave
Griifin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Masi
Lane
Manu
Hadley
Subs
Litten
Paea
Ellis
Thompson
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:22 pm
Posted by Chris71 on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:22 pm
Shaul
Ratu
Tuimavave
Griifin
Faraimo
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Masi
Lane
Manu
Hadley
Subs
Litten
Paea
Ellis
Thompson


I'd go the same. Interestingly still no Talanoa in the 19 and not listed on the injury front even after playing in the reserves.
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:33 pm
Posted by Ellam on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:33 pm
Think it would be hard too leave any of the wingers out currently on form mate.
