WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Obstruction

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Obstruction

Post a reply
Obstruction
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:36 am
Posted by exeastender on Fri Mar 22, 2019 12:36 am
exeastender Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 129th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 14, 2013 10:14 am
Posts: 137
Can anyone remember an occasion when the ball has been legitimately grounded in the in goal area, but the on field ref wants to check for a possible obstruction,he has not signalled a try to the video ref,then asked him to check the possible obstruction? Thalers decision of no try was a travesty,and the decision of the video ref was a total cop out. If Brough decides to tackle the man without the ball, isn't that his fault? Even Cummings thought it was a try If refs are going to try and even matches for Sky's benefit,then I may as well stop watching games altogether. Does anybody know what the penalty count was.
Re: Obstruction
Post Fri Mar 22, 2019 1:39 am
Posted by mark_m on Fri Mar 22, 2019 1:39 am
mark_m User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11442
It was a try. If the players cannot offer a lead option line to commit defenders anymore the game is taking yet another step to the grave.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Boss Hog, Getthemonside, rubber duckie, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,862,90784677,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TODAY 08:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
TOMORROW 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)