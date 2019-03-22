Can anyone remember an occasion when the ball has been legitimately grounded in the in goal area, but the on field ref wants to check for a possible obstruction,he has not signalled a try to the video ref,then asked him to check the possible obstruction? Thalers decision of no try was a travesty,and the decision of the video ref was a total cop out. If Brough decides to tackle the man without the ball, isn't that his fault? Even Cummings thought it was a try If refs are going to try and even matches for Sky's benefit,then I may as well stop watching games altogether. Does anybody know what the penalty count was.