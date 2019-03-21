WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Backchat

Post Thu Mar 21, 2019 1:49 pm
Posted by Exiled down south on Thu Mar 21, 2019 1:49 pm
I caught up on last weeks RL Backchat last night. I genuinely didn't think it could get any worse but remarkably it has.

It was in someones garage I think, with a can of Stones best bitter sat on a shelf in the background.

The presenter looked like Kim Jong-un and the guests offered nothing worthwhile. Appalling.

After that I thought I would take a look at Rugby AM after vowing not to last year. That was even worse if possible. 2 fat Leeds overpaid players in ripped jeans giggling away.

What a sport we have.
