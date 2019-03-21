I caught up on last weeks RL Backchat last night. I genuinely didn't think it could get any worse but remarkably it has.
It was in someones garage I think, with a can of Stones best bitter sat on a shelf in the background.
The presenter looked like Kim Jong-un and the guests offered nothing worthwhile. Appalling.
After that I thought I would take a look at Rugby AM after vowing not to last year. That was even worse if possible. 2 fat Leeds overpaid players in ripped jeans giggling away.
What a sport we have.
