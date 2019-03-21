I’ll save the rest of you the trouble of listening to nearly five extra minutes of this annoying drivel - around nine minutes in they say that Thaler this season so far has awarded 37 penalties to home teams but 50 to visiting sides, therefore making the case that he’s a homer.
On a slightly related note, that podcast is awful. First time listening, found them all very annoying and trying too hard to be funny.
