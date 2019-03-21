WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Interesting Ben Thaler statistics

Interesting Ben Thaler statistics
Post Thu Mar 21, 2019 8:22 am
Posted by Getthemonside on Thu Mar 21, 2019 8:22 am
About 5 minutes in they talk about referee stats that the RFL don't publish. Interesting statistics about Ben Thaler !

https://audioboom.com/posts/7205016-epi ... -countdown
Re: Interesting Ben Thaler statistics
Post Thu Mar 21, 2019 8:36 am
Posted by matt_wire on Thu Mar 21, 2019 8:36 am
I’ll save the rest of you the trouble of listening to nearly five extra minutes of this annoying drivel - around nine minutes in they say that Thaler this season so far has awarded 37 penalties to home teams but 50 to visiting sides, therefore making the case that he’s a homer.

On a slightly related note, that podcast is awful. First time listening, found them all very annoying and trying too hard to be funny.

